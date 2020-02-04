Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
Micaela "Mickey" Garcia


1928 - 2020
Micaela "Mickey" Garcia Obituary
Micaela "Mickey" Garcia

Ventura - Micaela "Mickey" Garcia, 91, of Saticoy/Ventura, CA passed peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Mickey was born May 8th, 1928 in Saticoy, CA to Rupert and Beatrice Ramirez. She graduated from Ventura High in 1946. She also attended Ventura College graduating in 1950. Mickey worked for the Ventura Unified School District at Saticoy Elementary School as Cafeteria Manager for many years retiring in 1988. Mom loved so many things gardening, watching the dodgers, dancing, spending time with her sisters and family. Mom always had a smile on her face and touched everyone in a positive way. Our Mom left us an emptiness that can't be filled.

She is survived by her children Joe Garcia of Soulsbyville, CA, Christina Garcia, of Ventura, Yvonne (Rudy) of Oxnard; Grandchildren Eddie Rodriguez, of Ventura, Diane Garcia of Bakersfield, Raymond (Cathy) Soliz of Oxnard, Monica Torres of Oxnard, Denise (Carlos) Garcia of Los Altos, Danielle (Jeremy) Watson of Sonora; 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Jesus (Joe) Garcia, grand-daughter Toni Soliz Bayer, sisters Juanita Centeno, Marcelina Centeno, parents Rupert and Beatriz Ramirez.

Thank you to Livingston Hospice Care of Ventura. Very special thanks to Nurse Dan and Nancy Home Healthcare aide for your professional care, help, and thoughtfulness.

Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services to be held on Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. Interment will then follow in Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery, 380 Cemetery Road, Santa Paula.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
