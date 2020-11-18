Michael A. LopianoVentura - "One who has never felt loss, has never truly known love."On November 10, 2020, he world lost a remarkable man of kindness, integrity, strength anddevotedness and we lost an irreplaceable father, grandfather and great grandfather.It is hard to limit explanation about someone who excelled in all he did, was loved, admired and respected by so many.Michael A. Lopiano was born on May 18, 1930 to Carmine and Carmela Lopiano in Queens, New York.He was fiercely proud of his Italian heritage and grew up within a tight knit Italian family, surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents who were quite literally, a shout away. His deep Italian heritage continued to have an influence on him, reflected in how he raised his own children teaching them the importance of knowing about their roots and the value of family.He chose to follow the path of a career in medicine and after graduating from St. Peters College, he continued on to Georgetown Medical School in Washington D.C. It was at this point he met the love of his life, Audrey. They married in 1954 and the arrival of Michael Jr. upon graduation was the first of their four children, followed in quick succession by their son Mark, and daughters Marissa and Catherine. He began his medical residency at Walter Reed Army hospital and military service, which took him and his family across the United State, even as far as Hawaii. When his time in the military finished, he moved his family to Rye, New York, back to his roots and Italian family. Five years later, when an opportunity presented itself to become the Chief of Radiology at St. Johns Hospital, he moved the family for the last time to Ventura, California, which they called home for 52 years. The pinnacle of his illustrious career came when he was nominated as a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, an honor he cherished with pride and humility.While his professional career was important, his devotion and love for his family was endless and he considered them by far his greatest achievement in life.?He?instilled in his children the undeniable bond of the strength of family. He held true to the basic core values of how he was raised, with education being a non-negotiable part of their future. It definitely worked, it resulted in his children becoming a lawyer, two doctors and an educator. His children, grandchildren and great grand-children were the light of his life. He felt so very blessed to have lived long enough to meet and share his wisdom, life experiences, and love. His presence represented home and his love represented safety.His inviting character brought him great friendships that he valued immensely. His quick wit and silly jokes could make you laugh wholeheartedly. He had an adventurous spirit, traveling with his wife to all corners of the world and a thirst for knowledge, constantly reading and learning, always learning.He was a man of great emotion, equally strong and sensitive, which made him an inspiration to all who were lucky enough to call him family or friend. He was cherished by all who knew him and his presence will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Lopiano, son Michael Lopiano J.D. and daughter Dr. Marissa Lopiano Teyssen. He is survived by son Dr. Mark Lopiano and his wife Marie Lopiano, daughter Catherine Lopiano Ouahada and her husband Tarek Ouahada. Grandchildren Andrea Lopiano Lamont and her husband Justin Lamont, Nicholas Lopiano, Matthew Lopiano, Alexandra Lopiano-Hastey and her husband Cameron Lopiano-Hastey, Sarah Teyssen Meinhart and her husband Zachary Meinhart, Johannes Teyssen, Leah Teyssen, Max Teyssen and great grandsons Clark and Heath Lamont and Lucas Meinhart. Beloved niece and nephew Zoe Leighty and Christian LoPiano.Special thanks are given to his caregivers Marie, Andrea and Susie for their outstanding devotion and love for his physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.With love, we thank Marie Adora who was with both Audrey Lopiano and Michael Lopiano for lovingly standing by their side and holding their hands so they knew they were not alone as they made their final journey.A visitation and vigil will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA.The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 3175 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA.