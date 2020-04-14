Resources
Michael A. Peggs, age 78, passed away March 5, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1940, in Glendale, CA, and grew up in Tujunga, CA. He was discharged honorably from the army in 1964. He worked in the Peggs' company and then worked at various horse racetracks in California in the pari-mutuel department, from which he retired in 2002.

Michael enjoyed traveling the United States with his wife, Marjorie. He was a fan of UCLA football and basketball, and rooted for the Dodgers. He loved family, friends and animals. St. Jude was his .

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Albert L. Peggs, and his mother, Alice Kassel. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Peggs; his brother, John Peggs, and John's wife, Nancy; and his children from a previous marriage: son, Michael Peggs, Jr.; daughter, Shawn Vasquez and her children.

A private memorial was held by his family.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
