Michael Adam Poole
Camarillo, CA
Michael Adam Poole, 51, of Camarillo, CA died early Thursday March 21, 2019 in an ATV accident in Fredricksburg, VA. Michael was born and raised in North Carolina where his mother Peggy, sister Christel and 2 other sisters still reside. Michael joined the US Navy shortly after graduating high school. He served alongside many of his naval shipmates who became his extended family for life. Mike was employed at Vsolvit in Ventura, Ca where he was the COO. He had many academic and professional achievements/accolades. He was most known for his love for his family and dynamic presence, positively impacting everyone he came into contact with. Mike's zest for life and adventure was at his core. His radiant smile, energetic personality and unwavering loyalty were defining characteristics he will be remembered by.
Michael Poole is survived by his wife of 28 years and love of his life, Deneen. He is also survived by his three beautiful children, Brianna, Justus and Miranda. Brianna, married to Boomer Buchanan, is expecting their first baby boy in August and is a teacher. Justus is following in his fathers' footsteps, serving in the Navy and is stationed in South Carolina. Miranda is a college student-athlete at Moorpark, where she plays volleyball. She will be attending Cal State Northridge in the fall.
Services for Michael will be held at Perez Funeral Home in Camarillo. The visitation will be Thursday March 28 from 5-9 PM and his funeral will be held on Friday March 29, doors open at 12 noon with services to follow. We will celebrate his life afterwards at Valle Lindo Park in Camarillo. Michael was a best friend to many and will be missed by everyone who knew him. His love of people, life and family will be the way those that love him will remember him.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 27, 2019