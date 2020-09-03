Michael Anthony Hernandez



Michael went home to be the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 61. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



Michael was born on March 23, 1959 to his parents Antonia Reyes and Higinio Hernandez, he was born in Ventura County and lived in Oxnard all of his life. He graduated from Oxnard High School in 1977 and at the age of 18, he served our country and enlisted in the U.S. Army, He was Honorably discharged 3 ½ years later. He was proud to be an American, he loved our great Country.



Michael married the love of his life and his best friend Marjorie Barretto Hernandez and together they enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, cooking and just holding hands while watching TV. When he first started dating his wife, he wrote her a beautiful poem. Then when he asked for her hand in marriage, he turned that Poem into a song and sang it to her at their wedding. He was truly dedicated to his wife and family. He was a very caring and kind-hearted person. He was also known for being extremely smart and super friendly. He enjoyed listening to music, singing, he enjoyed playing drums and congas. He was so gifted and blessed with many talents. He loved the Lord with all his heart, Jesus Christ was and is his Lord and Savior. He will be greatly missed by those who were so blessed to have him in their lives.



Michael is preceded in death by his father Higinio (Gene) Hernandez. He is survived by wife Marjorie, his children Elizabeth Stuckey (Jason), Nathan Hernandez (Janelle), Samantha, Albert Sierra (Edmy) and Angela Sierra and his grandchildren Emily, Olivia, Kira Lynn, Hannah, Jackson, Makayla, Angelina, Evalynda, Albert and Amelia (aka Julia). His mother Antonia Nishimura, step-dad Toshi Nishimura. His siblings Tom Nishimura, Judy Fuentes (Ed), Chris Nishimura (Christina), Steve Nishimura, Amy Gaglio (Carlos), Xochitl Hernandez, Elizabeth Hernandez and step-mom Lupe Hernandez.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 7, 2020 at Perez Funeral Home in Camarillo at 4-7pm. Michael will be laid to rest at Los Angeles National Cemetery on, September 10th at 1:30PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store