Michael Augustine OlivasVentura - Michael Augustine Olivas entered heaven on September 23, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife of sixty-six years, Elizabeth Olivas, surrounded by his family in Ventura, California.Michael was born to Waldo and Maria Olivas in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 1932. He attended Saint John Bosco High School Salesian Junior Seminary. After starting the Senior Seminary, he transferred to Saint Agnes High School, where he met his wife, Elizabeth. Michael later served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps. during the Korean War. He went on to earn his BA from Cal State Los Angeles and a Master's Degree from Pepperdine University. He worked for Southern California Rapid Transit District for twenty-five years, eventually becoming an HR Executive Staff Member and the first Hispanic on the executive board. Upon his retirement, he moved to Ventura.With his wife, he fully enjoyed theater, ballet, classical music, and collecting contemporary Mexican art. Together they took classes in raku pottery, painting, and woodblock printing. Michael was an avid reader of the classics, including Don Quixote, The Brothers Karamazov, and the various works of Somerset Maugham. He had a keen interest in history, particularly that of his parents' native land of Mexico and the Tarahumara Indian Tribe. He enjoyed his travels with his wife through Europe, the Holy Land, and California's Mission region. His joy in life was being surrounded by, and spending time with, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Throughout his life, Michael demonstrated a love for God, and a deep spirituality committed to the principles of our Lord Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Lay Carmelite Order in Montecito. At his parish, he was a sacristan and eucharistic minister to the homebound with his wife. Additionally, he was a member of the parish council at the Mission Basilica San Buenaventura. He spearheaded the addition of Saint Joseph to the Mission garden. With his wife, he donated the statue, and he held a great devotion to Saint Joseph. His main spiritual readings consisted of works from Saint Augustine, Saint Teresa of Avila, Saint Therese of Lisieux, and Revelations of Divine Mercy. He attended daily mass for as long as he lived in Ventura. He cherished his memories with Monsignor O'Brien, Father Damien, Monsignor Jennett, and his surrogate son, Father Tom Elewaut, with whom he shared many interesting morning conversations.His beautiful legacy forever will be cherished in the lives of his children: Lizzie Olivas Montoya (David J. Montoya Jr.), Daniel A. Olivas (Susan Formaker), David J. Olivas, and Dina Olivas (Sam L. Castillo). He is preceded by his eldest son Michael A. Olivas II. His love extends to his grandchildren: Christina Fiedler (Andy Fiedler), David "Buddy" J. Montoya III (Nora Montoya), Gabriel A. Montoya (Nikki Montoya), Benjamin Formaker-Olivas (Amos Marvel), Michelle Castillo, Alejandro "Hans" Olivas Castillo, and Ariana Olivas Castillo. Also included are his great-grandchildren: Joseph Fielder, Henry Fiedler, and Eireann Montoya. He is survived by his sister Theresa Romo (Louie Romo, d) and their children Deborah Deittrick, Danny Romo (d), Dennis Romo, Dion Romo, and numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. In addition, he had deep affection for his sister-in-law Gloria Lemus (Vincent Lemus, d) and his many loving nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Dr. Cunneen, Dr. Sager, and Livingston Memorial nurses.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Basilica San Buenaventura in Michael's name. Funeral Services will be held at Mission Basilica San Buenaventura on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Cemetery in Ventura, California. A celebration of life will be held at a later date."One thing have I asked of the Lord, that will I seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life." Psalm 27:4Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.