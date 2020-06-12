Michael "Mike" D. Henning
Camarillo - Michael (Mike) Henning, 76, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at his home in Camarillo, California. Mike was born on April 30, 1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to O.A. and Marion (Comstock) Henning.
He is survived by Patricia Henning, his loving wife of forty-six years; children, Holly (Marc) Chopin and Douglas (Joy); grandchildren, Austin and Ella; sister, Margaret Boyce; two nieces; and four nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his dear sister Marion Knight.
He grew up in San Bernardino, California, and was class valedictorian at Pacific High School in 1962, where he played trombone in the band. Next, he graduated from Stanford University, where he played club water polo and was very active in his fraternity and their exploits. Whenever Mike would recount a memory from his Stanford days, his stories were always entertaining and adventurous - leaving no doubt that he thoroughly enjoyed his collegiate experience.
Mike's career took him many places, including Texas, Colorado, Oregon, Sacramento, the Bay Area, and many stops in Southern California. A description of Mike would be incomplete unless it noted that he was hardworking, ambitious, and career-oriented. He was not afraid to think outside of the box, was a willing risk-taker, and was highly regarded by his peers. He worked in various sectors, even including political campaign work, before ultimately finding his niche in the modular building industry for over forty years. His roles in the modular industry included purchasing, sales, and presiding over two different companies for sixteen years. During the latter portion of his career, he served as a lobbyist for the modular building industry, a job for which he was perfectly suited.
Mike was a devoted husband and father. He was very generous to family and friends alike, and he never missed a sporting event or any key moment in the lives of his children. Mike enjoyed traveling with his wife, and many of their trips included family or friends. He loved baseball and attended numerous Angel games, including Game 7 of the 2002 World Series.
During his later years, he read, played fantasy sports, stayed over-informed on his investments, kept a beautiful yard, and played cards with his wife. He was also the family's research guru, as he would avidly hunt down good deals and generally assist the family with any task that took patience and persistence. All to say, he was definitely an original.
A small service for his family will be held to fondly remember his life.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.