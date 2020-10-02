1/1
Michael Dee Althof
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Dee Althof

Ventura - In Loving Memory

Born August 10, 1956, Michael Dee Althof, 64, of Ventura, passed away September 17th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was a Ventura resident all his life who enjoyed playing softball, golfing, and fishing in the Sierra's He was a machinist for 42 years where he manufactured aerospace parts. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, of 25 years; son Garret; daughters Tiffany and Holly; step son, Silas; step daughters, Melissa and Shannon; brothers, Pete and Glen; sister, Penny; and many beloved grandchildren. The family would like to give a Special Thanks to May-Lin Wilgus, MD and Livingston Memorial Hospice for taking such excellent care of Michael. Michael was a upstanding man much loved by those who had the privilege of knowing him and will be deeply missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved