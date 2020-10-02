Michael Dee Althof



Ventura - In Loving Memory



Born August 10, 1956, Michael Dee Althof, 64, of Ventura, passed away September 17th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was a Ventura resident all his life who enjoyed playing softball, golfing, and fishing in the Sierra's He was a machinist for 42 years where he manufactured aerospace parts. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, of 25 years; son Garret; daughters Tiffany and Holly; step son, Silas; step daughters, Melissa and Shannon; brothers, Pete and Glen; sister, Penny; and many beloved grandchildren. The family would like to give a Special Thanks to May-Lin Wilgus, MD and Livingston Memorial Hospice for taking such excellent care of Michael. Michael was a upstanding man much loved by those who had the privilege of knowing him and will be deeply missed.









