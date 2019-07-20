|
|
Michael Edward Callahan
Ventura - Michael Edward Callahan, 73, of Ventura, Ca, beloved husband, father, grandfather "Papa", and friend, passed away peacefully on the evening of July 17, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura.
Michael was born in Oxnard, Ca, the youngest of Loren and Adah Callahan's four children. He is survived by his sisters: Marlene Wallace and Marcia Callahan-Weaver; and brother, Loren Lee "Mickey" Callahan. He was a lifelong resident of Ventura. He was very proud to tell people he graduated from De Anza Junior High and Ventura Senior High School in 1964. He played football and ran track at both schools. Rumor has it that one of his track records is still unbeaten at De Anza. He was then drafted at a young age into the Army and volunteered to serve in Vietnam. Upon returning from service in 1968, he enrolled into Ventura College and returned to working with his father as a carpenter. During this year, he met the love of his life Renee Kack in a parking lot at the Chamber of Commerce. They were married 1 year later, September 20, 1969 at San Buenaventura Mission. He was so looking forward to celebrating their 50th golden wedding anniversary. In the years following, 1970, 1972, and 1973, his three children were born.
After his father's death, he attended and graduated Anthony Schools earning a B-1 contractor's license in 1980. He specialized in finish carpentry and worked in Montecito, Ondulando, and Las Posas Estates, just to name a few. He customized and re-built his house into a 2-story home in Ventura along with the help of his longtime friends, Bob Cooke and Tom Kaderly. He never finished the linen closet, and this was his longtime running joke that he would complete it before he died. Now, his son has inherited the job.
He was a jokester who always brought humor to every situation. He loved to get people to laugh and smile. During his last week, he was still putting smiles on the faces of the hospital staff as he kept them on their toes with his jokes. Many family and friends would hang out and play dominos, card, and chess in his "Garage of Knowledge." He was known as "the Guru." Here, many lengthy discussions and topics took place maybe even after a couple cold ones. This is how it became the GOK - Garage of Knowledge. If you ever visited here, the TV was always on usually watching a sporing event. He loved his Anaheim Angels! He was also known for blaring music sometimes late at night depending on who was in the garage. Upon your first visit to the garage, he would always take your picture with his polaroid camera and post it up in the garage. These photos line the garage door and everyone loves looking at them. The neighborhood and friends are going to dearly miss all the good times in the garage. His niece describes the garage as a folk-art museum.
Mike also loved coaching baseball. He coached his son Mikie for many years along with other boys in the neighborhood at the Harry A. Lyons fields. He was also an Indian Guide leader for one year. He enjoyed making the miniature soap box derby cars with his son. Once while attending his daughter's tennis match, he was almost thrown out for cheering so loud. Tennis required a small hand clap and mostly silence, that wasn't really his style. He loved to attend his grandkids' games whether it was baseball or basketball. Soccer was never his favorite. He even attended a few of his granddaughters' cheerleading competitions. When he was unable to attend the games, he always wanted to watch the videos or hear about what had happened. Mike's love for sports was carried all throughout his life. Even during his last days, he was wanting to watch a baseball game on TV. He said he will miss the grandkids' games the most.
During the years his children were growing up, they took annual trips to Pismo always on Labor Day Weekend. He had a big group of friends that went every year to camp, motorcycle ride, and watch the sand dune races. This trip has many great memories for all who attended. The family also enjoyed camping trips at Lake Cachuma, Rancho Oso, and Lake Casitas. His later hobbies revolved around going out to eat. He looked forward to his Friday night dinners.
Mike's mother, Adah, was a volunteer at the Ventura County Fair for many years. She was an artist and was instrumental in organizing the professional art building at the fairgrounds. As a result, Mike became a volunteer too. He did the carpentry and maintenance to the building. During the 1980's, there was a contest to design a city flag. His mother entered and her design was chosen. This flag will be covering his casket at his funeral.
Michael is survived by his wife of 49 years, Renee Kack-Callahan, his daughter Michelle Callahan (Jeff Hotzler), daughter Bridget Callahan-Glasspoole (Brian), son Michael Anthony Callahan (Stephanie), and his seven grandchildren, Camille Callahan, Jacob Callahan (Briana), Matthew Callahan, Nathaniel Callahan, Andrew Hotzler, Braeden Callahan, and Riley Hotzler, and many nieces and nephews.
For the past 4-5 years, Mike's health was declining. He had 2 neck surgeries at UCLA Santa Monica. We met an amazing team of Doctors throughout our time here. We would like to personally thank: Dr. Cavallero, Dr. Shah, Dr. Sheth, Dr. Shye, & Dr. Mitchell. Your care kept him alive for many more years. We also would like to thank our local Doctors: Dr. McBreen, Dr. Bernstein, Dr. Kim, and Dr. Kong for all of their years of excellent care and service. Mike was very grateful to each and everyone of you. We also would like to thank the staff at CMH for their compassionate care.
The viewing and rosary service will be held at 7:00pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the San Buenaventura Mission, 211 East Main Street, Ventura. Following the Mass, burial will be held at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard. The location of the Celebration of Life will be announced at the Funeral. In honor of Mike's memory, the requested attire is blue jeans and a t-shirt.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019