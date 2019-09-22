|
Michael George Abasta
Port Hueneme - Michael George Abasta, 58 of Port Hueneme, passed away a year ago on September 21, 2018 in Santa Paula, CA. Michael was born in Oxnard, California on April 19, 1960. He went to Hueneme High and graduated in 1978. He attended classes at Ventura Jr. College. Later Michael opened the Empire Vacuum and Sewing Center in Oxnard and ran it for 15 years before making a move to Washington to pursue a career at an Aerospace company. He lived there for fifteen years before returning home to Port Hueneme. Michael played baseball and football as a young man and had such a love for sports. In particular, he loved his USC Trojans, Anaheim Angels, and LA Lakers. He followed them closely for years.
Michael is survived by his daughter Morgan Abasta, his sister Diana Abasta, brother Joe Moore, and grandson Tyler Franklin Lewis. He is preceded in death by his parents Mike and Mary Abasta and sister Yvonne Abasta. Our brother loved the ocean and would often take his newspaper and read on the beach. Thank you to our all of our relatives and friends who loved and spent time with Michael.
Remembering you is easy.
We do it every day.
We miss your smiling face.
We miss your heart that won so many friends.
We will remember you always.
Arrangements were under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019