Michael George Vasquez
Ventura, CA
April 28, 1946 - April 12, 2019
Michael George Vasquez, 72 of Ventura, CA passed away Friday, April 12 th , 2019 at his residence in Ojai surrounded by those who loved him and his devoted wife Lucinda Vasquez by his side. Michael was born in Ventura county on April 28, 1946 to Trinidad "Trini" Vasquez and Angelina "Bonilla" Vasquez. Michael grew up in Ventura in the quintessential Mexican American home on W Center Street with his two brothers Arthur (Art) and Dennis Vasquez. In his early years, he attended Holy Cross School for 8 years, where he excelled academically, and served as an altar boy. It was these formative years at Holy Cross where he began his spiritual journey with Christ. Michael helped his entrepreneurial parents at their neighborhood family business "The Little Green Store" at the corner of Olive and Harrison St. Through the teenage years in the 1960's, when he wasn't being the jokester with friends and family; or driving his 4-speed VW to the local Foster Freeze, you would find him on the back of a horse which was his favorite pastime that he shared with his Dad, and brothers; especially with his youngest brother Dennis. Dennis quotes "we rode double." Michael sat proud with his little brother Dennis, where he sported his oversized sombrero, held his reigns in his hands - and a smile! Michael also enjoyed hanging at the local beaches and or playing Football & Basketball for Ventura High where he enjoyed the fellowship of his teammates. Michael graduated class of 1964. Shortly after graduation, Michael became a young Father to a son who has his namesake and was born on Christmas Day 1965. It was this milestone in life where Michael quoted "I needed to grow up as a Father and a man" so he volunteered and enlisted into the US Marine Corps in 1967. Michael was a proud Marine, who was immediately shipped overseas to Vietnam at the age of 21. Michael served and battled in the Tet Offensive, or officially called The General Offensive and Uprising of Tet Mau which is known as one of the largest military campaigns of the Vietnam War. During a very specific battle, Michael was shot and badly injured where he fought for two days before reaching safety. He was honorably discharged in March of 1969 due to his injuries. He received the National Defense service medal, and the Purple Heart Medal for his wounds suffered in combat. After returning home from the war, Michael like most young men from this time suffered from both physical and emotional pain from his experience overseas; and chose to travel to occupy his mind. So, he spent time exploring South Korea, Thailand, Germany, Italy, and France. Art, Michael's oldest brothers' fondest memory is when he had the chance to visit the Philippines with Michael. It's here where Art met his wife Sylvia; in which he gives thanks to Michael for the memories of their adventure together. It was in Germany where Michael started to pursue his lifetime career as an insurance professional. Even though he enjoyed the fast pace life in Europe, he still felt empty and longed for the Ventura sun, and his family. Michael returned home where he began to settle down. Michael became a Father once again and had two sons. During this time, Michael still suffering with his internal spiritual battle experienced a life changing moment. On this fateful day in a hotel room he heard Jesus calling to him and it was this pivotal crossroad in his life where he became 150% reborn and never looked back. During these next chapters in Michael's life in the 80's to present time; is when Michael really started living! He became a flourishing businessman and started his insurance company called "Lifetime Benefits." He formed incredible friendships, spent time serving, was a devoted son, Father, and Grandpa. He helped take care of his parents and specifically his Father who fell ill and precedes Michael in death. Michael also spent most of his years (barely missing a day) visiting his beloved mother Angelina Vasquez who preceded him in death at the age of 98 this past February 2019. Michael loved his mother very much, and it's a testimony to this strength and valor that he hung on in these final months of his illness to make sure he was still there for her. These last golden years of Michael's life, he never failed to mention that he had been blessed by God to have met his forever sweetie, and best friend in life - his one true love - his wife Lucinda Vasquez. They enjoyed the quiet life of togetherness in Ojai. Devoted to Jesus, their family, and to each other. However, he loved being her husband most of all. There are not enough words to describe Michael. A prayer warrior, an incredible storyteller, a man of wisdom, and sound advice. He was amazingly quick witted, steadfast, and quite the horse whisperer. You could count on him to bring a smile to all, and to pray with passion over you at any given time. Most of all he will be remembered as a loving family member. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. Michael is survived by his wife Lucinda Vasquez and her family who treasured him. His loving son Michael George Vasquez II who says, "I lost my guy, my friend, my confidant" and daughter-in-law who Michael cherished and referred to as "his one and only daughter" Cammy Vasquez. In addition to his four beautiful grandchildren and great grandchild; whom he loved deeply and unconditionally. Brittany Leigh Vasquez, Michael George Vasquez III, Ava Helene Vasquez, Caden Hawk Vasquez and his precious great grand-daughter Eden Monroe. Sons - Matthew Vasquez and Christopher Vasquez. Older brother Arthur (Art) Vasquez & sister in-law Sylvia Vasquez of Orange County. Younger brother Dennis Vasquez of Ventura. In addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends of Ventura, CA. Lastly, his furry 4-legged dog Guappo. In closing, Michael was a man of God and although the loss for those of us left behind is difficult, may we find solace that he has finally met Jesus who he so passionately loved.
All family and friends are invited for a time of reflection, prayer and remembrance, to be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10am at Ventura Missionary Church - 500 High Point Dr, Ventura. Following with graveside service at 12Noon at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019