|
|
Michael Hoffman
Ventura, CA
On Saturday February 9, 2019, Michael Hoffman, passed away after a brief illness.
Mike was a loving and mischievous child, an adventurous young adult and determined man. He spoke his mind freely and often. For those of us that had a differing opinion or point-of-view, Mike was quick to share his thoughts. His dry sense of humor and sharp wit mirrored that of his father.
In recent years Mike found a new voice. Volunteerism. He gave of his time freely. He enjoyed talking to young people. Talking about faith and fellowship.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Stella, and his father Calvin. He is survived by his son, Blake O'Brien, his brothers Brian Hoffman, Arthur Hoffman and his sister Stephanie Bengston.
A private memorial will be held at a future date.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 21, 2019