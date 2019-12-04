Services
Michael Jon Dvortcsak


1938 - 2019
Michael Jon Dvortcsak Obituary
Michael Jon Dvortcsak

Ojai - Beloved father, grandfather, and acclaimed artist, Michael Jon "Mickey" Dvortcsak, 81, of Ojai, California, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Mickey was born in Buffalo, New York to Michael and Emma Dvortcsak on November 28, 1938. He moved to Southern California as a child where he attended and graduated from Mark Kepple High School. Inspired by art at an early age, Mickey turned a knack of drawing cartoons into an art scholarship at the University of California-Santa Barbara where he graduated with a bachelor of arts in 1961. During this time, one summer was spent at Disneyland as a caricaturist. Inspired by the great artists, Mickey spent the next several years living in Europe visiting museums, drawing, painting, and honing his artistic craft before returning to the United States where he received a master of fine arts degree at UCSB in 1968. After some years teaching art at UCSB, Mickey followed his professional heart and pursued a career as a full-time artist. His profession took off as he was able to secure dozens of solo exhibits throughout the U.S. and achieve professional acclaim for his unique style, incredible use of color, balance of science and spirituality, mastery of shapes and portals, and his powerful ability to capture the human figure and spirit. In addition to art, Mickey loved to travel, cheer on his Lakes/Yankees/Bruins, run along the beach, eat a good bowl of pasta, and spend time with his friends and family. He also loved having visitors to his studio where he would serve up a cup of his famous coffee along with a tune from his ukulele or piano.

Mickey is survived by his children, Mischa, Alexey, and Annie, and grandchildren Niko, Eli, Brody, Katharina, Ella, Trent and Jordan. A small family service will be held in the near future while a larger, public life ceremony will be held in January.

Please go to https://www.reardonfuneral.com/Obituaries.html for updates on services, to send condolences, or a message to his family. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
