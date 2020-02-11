|
Michael LaFemina, M.D. passed away at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 while packing for his next adventure with his wife by his side.
Mike was an Emergency Department physician for 45 years, working for Kaiser Permanente including time as an Emergency Department Chief in Woodland Hills. Later he worked at Twin Towers Correctional Facility. He was a world traveler (with every AAA map) who lived every moment to the fullest and a man of many passions including photography, history, cars, camping, Montana skies, Costco and the open road. He was always quick to help friends and strangers in need whether it was trip planning, a scraped knee, conversation, or random trivia. Most of all, he loved his family.
Mike is survived by his wife, Florence; their four children: Jennifer, Michael, Steven, and Maureen and their loving spouses; and nine grandchildren (plus one on the way) who will all know the bravery of Superhero Grandpa by the stories we tell.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 14 at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 101 E. Wilbur Rd., Thousand Oaks. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15 at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 2475 Borchard Rd., Newbury Park. Burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the National Park Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020