Michael Joseph Loftus
Ventura - Michael Joseph Loftus, 90, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital from a sudden brief illness.
He was born in Los Angeles to Michael Loftus, D.C. of County Mayo, Ireland and Anna Martin Loftus of County Monahan, Ireland.
During WWII, Michael was a newspaper boy, proud to claim he made more money than some men; enjoyed bicycling to Lockheed Air Field to watch P-38s taking off and as a young teen, he was a soda jerk who was trusted with the keys to the store for opening and closing.
He moved to Ventura at the age 14 and attended Ventura schools, graduating from Ventura High School in 1948, remaining active on the class reunion committee up until the present time and enjoyed maintaining relationships with many of his classmates.
Michael enjoyed building hot rods and belonged to The Whistlers hot rod club.
He married Gloria Dunlap, his high school sweetheart on October 15, 1949. He celebrated 60 years of marriage ten days before her passing.
Michael joined the Army National Guard at age 17. His unit was federalized on September 1, 1950, during the Korean War. He was proud to serve in Japan and Korea as a motor pool staff sergeant in an artillery battalion from 1951 - 1952.
Michael spent 40 years in the insurance business, retiring in 1992.
He was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption parish. Michael volunteered at Family to Family and was a Eucharistic Minister, as well as other activities.
Michael was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Korean War Veterans Association and The Ancient Order of the Hibernians.
He was an avid golfer, golfing three times a week. Michael would assemble custom golf clubs for friends and family members as a hobby.
Michael treasured his many lifelong friends; regularly meeting for coffee, lunches and dinners. He frequently visited homebound friends, transporting those who no longer drove.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Dunlap Loftus; his sister, Marion Fortunato; and his parents.
Michael is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Evelyn and Corey Chase of Ventura; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Sharon Loftus of Mission Viejo; son and partner, Patrick Loftus and Gloria Maurer of Oak View. He is also survived by his grandsons and their wives, Christopher and Nikki Chase of Escondido, Jeffrey and Wendy Chase of Morgan Hill, Ryan and Courtney Chase of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho; great grandchildren, Kenna and Corey James Chase of Escondido, Jasper, Daphne and Silas Chase of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be said, on Monday, December 16, 2019, 10:30am, at Our Lady of the Assumption, 3175 Telegraph Road, in Ventura. A Requiem Mass will follow at 11:00 am, with burial following at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura. A reception will take place in the Santa Cruz Room, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 15, 2019