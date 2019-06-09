|
|
Michael Joseph Russell
Ventura - Michael Joseph Russell, age 64, of Ventura, CA passed away on May 29, 2019, at home after a nine-year battle with cancer. Mike was born in Los Angeles to John and Midge Russell on July 21, 1954, and grew up in a large and loving extended family in Van Nuys, California. He attended St. Jane Frances Elementary School and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1972. He received a BS in Kinesiology from UC Santa Barbara in 1977, a MA in Education from Azusa Pacific University in 1981, and a BS in Engineering from Cal State Northridge in 1990. He received his teaching credential in 1978. He was a high school teacher at Ventura High School from 1979 to 2017, where he taught math and coached boy and girls track and field, boys and girls volleyball, and boys and girls tennis. He also coached pole vault and high jump at Foothill High Technology School from 2014 - 2019.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Carolyn; his son Nathaniel; his mother, Midge; his siblings: Anne Diehl (Joe), Joan Price (Steve), Mary Kay Russell, Tom Russell (Carey); his sisters-in-law: Kate Russell, Maryellen Dyer Russell, and Marilyn Steege (Bruce); 4 nephews and 5 nieces, and many cousins. Mike was predeceased by his father, John and his older brother, Paul.
Mike's best traits were his sense of humor, his positive nature, his kindness and humility, selflessness, wisdom, and love of outdoors with his adventurous spirit. He loved backpacking and camping. As an educator and coach, he poured his heart into his students and athletes, which in turn affected thousands of teenagers throughout his career. He was an Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 179 and organized years of outdoors excursions. He also coached years with AYSO . At the family cabin in Idaho, he volunteered to run the outdoor activities for Our Savior Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School for six years. The stories of Mike's life of blessings are endless, always reflecting on family as the greatest blessing. His wife Carolyn and son Nathaniel were his joy.
The story that must be told of Mike is his acceptance of the battle that he fought for nine and a half years with cancer. He never asked why, nor complained. His only requests were to launch his son, Nathaniel, into his adult life and onto college. He wanted time to talk with his wife and Nathaniel before leaving this earth, and he wanted to pass away in his own home. He had great resolve to the end and God was ever so gracious in answering his prayers. He continually expressed his appreciation for all the prayer for him and how the Lord had sustained him in his battle, deepening his relationship with Him. His hope was in the cross of Christ having a clear vision of the glory to come. The joy of the Holy Spirit was reflected in his till his last breath. He will be missed by his much loved family and friends.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Julie Taguchi of Ridley - Tree Cancer Center, Willie and Lisa Rajala of Assisted Hospice Care, the communities of Community Bible Church and Community Presbyterian Church, and dear neighbors and friends for all their love and generous support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Project Understanding of Ventura or Young Life of Ventura.
Funeral services which will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Community Presbyterian Church, 1555 Poli Street, Ventura, CA 93001.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019