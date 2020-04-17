|
Michael Lee Atchison
Woodland Hills - Michael Lee Atchison, 52 years old, of Woodland Hills, California passed away April 14, 2020. He was born in Washington DC, on June 23, 1967.
He is survived by his loving wife Michelle: son, Brandon (Tai) of Pelham, New Hampshire; daughter, Felicia (Jace) Camille of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; son, Blake Samples of Cabot, Arkansas; daughter, Tiffanee (Ryan) of Cabot Arkansas; his loving mother, Linda (Carl) Hamilton of La Plata, Maryland; sister, Kristina (Scott) Middleton of Mechanicsville, Maryland; sister, Tammy (Paul) Campbell of Gordonsville, Virginia; brother, Ronnie (Greta) of Madisonville, Virginia; his aunt Pat Hall and uncle Russell Hall of La Plata, Maryland; grandchildren, Liam, Olivia, Bentley, Tatum, Gavin, Adalee, Abagail, Harper and Hays; as well as numerous family members, nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dail Knapp; grandmother, Mary Hester Knapp; and his son, Austin Lee Samples.
Michael was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He proudly served as a Fire investigator for many years and was a Fire fighter since he was 14 years old. He loved to travel and spend time with his dog Bobo, family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Services for Michael will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020