Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Ventura Moose Lodge
10269 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA
Michael Lee Coble


1962 - 2019
Michael Lee Coble Obituary
Michael Lee Coble

Ventura - Michael Lee Coble of Ventura passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital.

Michael was born on March 12, 1962, in Tennessee. He lived many places growing up with his family, but spent the majority of his life in Ventura County. He was a brilliant electrician and musician. Michael's kind heart and charismatic personality lit up every room. He was always helping people and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was a practicing and devout Christian.

Michael is survived by his three beautiful daughters Danica, Aubrey and Michelle, and one granddaughter, Aurora.

Michael's celebration of life is being hosted at the Ventura Moose Lodge located at 10269 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA 93004 on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. The family welcomes any and all who loved Michael Coble to come and as he would say "have a blast."
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 2, 2019
