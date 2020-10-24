Michael Louie Iverson



Michael Louie Iverson passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 following a long illness.



Michael was born on March 3, 1941 in Pontiac, Michigan to Franklin and Martha Iverson. He moved to Simi Valley, California in 1956 and attended Simi Valley High School, graduating in 1959. He later met Barbara Pajak and they were married on September 23, 1966. After raising their children they moved to Calabasas, then lived over 20 years in Camarillo. They returned to Simi Valley in 2014 to be closer to their family.



Michael and Barbara always opened their hearts and home to anyone in need. They took in anyone who needed a little love and guidance, a good meal or someplace to call home for a while.



Michael worked in the construction industry his entire life before retiring 10 years ago. He started working with his brother Ron under the direct supervision of their father Franklin as they helped to construct many of the first housing tracts in Simi Valley. He then moved on to building room additions, remodel work and restaurants including building 65 Penguin Frozen Yogurt stores back in the 1980's. Also in the 1980's Michael began building custom homes and became one of the premier general contractors in Ventura County working alongside his son Brian. Together they took great pride and enjoyment in their projects and maintained lasting friendships with their clients long after project completion.



Michael was very family oriented and loved nothing more than being surrounded by his loved ones. All who were lucky enough to know Michael will tell you that he was truly larger than life. His outgoing personality and love for life was admired by all who knew him. He was loved and respected by his friends and employees alike. He was a man beyond compare and will be missed immensely.



He is preceded in death by his parents Franklin & Martha Iverson, wife Barbara Iverson and first-born son Michael Joseph.



He is survived by his brother Ron Iverson (Judy), children Tina Myers, Lauren Nielsen (Craig), Brian Iverson (Debbie) and Kim Pace (Ron).



Michael was very blessed to have 8 Grandchildren: Daniel Myers, Kevin Myers (Kristin), Sarah Wallington (Bryce), Eliza Monteverdi (Jonathan), Alex Iverson, Jaime Iverson, Lindsey Pace and Kelly Pace. He also has 6 Great-Grandchildren: Preston, Malia and Hendrix Myers, Olivia and Abigail Myers, Hailey Wallington, plus 2 more Great-Grandchildren on the way.



A celebration of life is pending and will be announced to family and friends when an appropriate celebration can be arranged.



We love you Dad. Ahtuwatch.











