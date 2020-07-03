Michael Manpearl



Michael Manpearl, loving husband and father, passed away on Friday, June 26, age 71, at home in Ventura after a nearly 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer.



Michael was born on December 22, 1948 in New York City to Ben & Lillian (Bernstein) Manpearl.



As a young man, Michael was a free spirit. He dropped out of art school and left New York during a blizzard in a broken-down school bus headed for sunny California. The bus made it as far as Arizona, where Michael hitchhiked the remainder of the way, only certain that he wanted to be close to the beach. And it was there, years later, on the beach of Santa Monica, that he met Nebraskan transplant Patty Ebel, whom he married on July 6, 1985.



Michael's artistic eye and in-depth knowledge helped fuel his success in the men's vintage clothing business. Passionate for early leather jackets and indigo denim, he and Patty went on road trips across the country in search of rare pieces. Over the years, Michael developed many friendships and earned the respect of fellow vintage aficionados not only from across the United States, but also from around the globe.



At the age of 51, Michael became a father for the first time with the birth of his son Zachary.



As a young boy, he and Michael shared a love for baseball and some of Michael's fondest memories were of assisting Zach's little league teams.



Michael, above all, was cherished by family and friends for his silly sense of humor, generosity, and great enthusiasm for the Lakers. He will be sorely missed by all.



Michael is survived by his wife Patty, son Zachary, brother Stephan and his wife Andi, sister Gail, plus extended family of nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to UCLA Oncology, particularly Drs. Joel Hecht, Zev Wainberg and their teams; Dr. James Helmer in Ventura; and Livingston Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the African Wildlife Foundation or the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust









