Michael Paul Petrone
Michael Paul Petrone

Simi Valley - Michael Paul Petrone, age 80, of Simi Valley, California, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at his home.

Michael was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, May 21st, 1940 and was raised there until 1992, when he relocated to Simi Valley, California. He married his loving wife, Elaine Petrone, in 1962, and they had two children.

Michael enjoyed a long career in the film industry and retired after 40 years. He was an enthusiastic collector of many various items, including coins and stamps.

He was a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Michael is survived by his wife, Elaine; his daughter, Paige; and other loving relatives and friends.

A private Catholic burial took place on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, California 91362. Deacon Melecio Zamora officiated the service.

A celebration of life for Michael will be held at a later date.

He was much loved and will be missed.

Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
