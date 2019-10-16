|
Michael R. Dougherty
Ventura - Michael R. Dougherty, age 83, passed away on October 14, 2019.
Mike was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 7, 1936. He was the son of the late Daniel L. Dougherty and Mary Lou Harmon.
He is survived by his beloved wife Marsha and their daughter Dana. He is also survived by his brothers Daniel L. (Sadie) of Longwood, FL., Timothy P. (Joan and the late Mary Ann) of Palm Coast Fl., and T. Kevin (Violet) of St. George, UT., by his sisters Sister Carol SC of Pittsburgh, PA and Maureen of Pittsburgh, Pa., by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, one great grand-niece, cousins, and by many, many dear friends and former colleagues. He was predeceased by his late brother Jay (Donna) of Madison, CT, and by his great, great friend Robert Curiel.
Mike's early education was in Catholic school in Pittsburgh, a subject that, in his wry wit, he commented on from time to time. He graduated from St. George High School in 1954, from the University of Pittsburgh with a BA in 1959, and from Duquesne University Law School in 1962.
After graduating from Duquesne University Law School in Pittsburgh he became a member of the Pennsylvania bar and practiced law as an attorney with the Pennsylvania Railroad Co. ("Penn Central"). He honed his skills as a trial lawyer and became a very highly respected attorney there.
Mike was in the military reserve for 6 years and following his stint of active service moved to California in 1967 where he became a "law clerk" (research attorney/assistant) to the Honorable Robert F. Peckham, a distinguished federal judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco. He passed the California bar exam and was admitted to practice law in California on January 9, 1969.
During that time, he met and married his wonderful lifetime partner, Marsha. They were married on October 21, 1968. Their treasured daughter Dana was born June 22, 1981.
Mike devoted the bulk of his legal career to public service - serving as the civil attorney (essentially "county counsel") for Mendocino County, serving as an assistant county counsel in the highly respected County Counsel's office in Santa Barbara County, and, following a "sabbatical" of sorts at a German hiking club headquartered on Mt. Tamalpais in Northern California, as the Chief Assistant City Attorney for the City of Ventura ("San Buenaventura") from 1977 until December 30, 1999.
Mike was highly respected by the many, many attorneys and public officials with whom he worked over the years. He was a "straight-shooter" - honest as the day is long - and as reliable a person or friend as one could ever wish to know. He served the public interest always - mostly out of the public eye - but always with great skill, honor, integrity and distinction.
Mike's family wishes to thank all of the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped care for him in these last years. Their skill and caring have been sincerely appreciated.
A celebration of Mike's life will take place from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Poinsettia Pavilion (Santa Paula room), 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003. There will be a Memorial Service in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, his birthplace and home of his beloved Steelers, at a time to be scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mike to the , for Parkinson Research, or to any charity of a donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3, 2019