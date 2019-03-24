|
|
Michael Robert Cain
Ojai, CA
It is with much sorrow that we announce the death of Michael Robert Cain. Michael was born May 18, 1958 in San Fernando, California and passed on March 16th, 2019 in Ojai, California. He is survived by his daughter, Nichole, his grandson, Braxton, his brothers James and Patrick and his sister Brigid. Michael lived in Ojai for the past 25 years ago. He instantly fell in love with the quaint lifestyle and pink sunsets and vowed never to leave. While his passing is a great loss for those here, his family finds great comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his mother and father. While Michael did wrestle with inner conflicts, anyone that knew him would say his true spirit was gentle, kind, and loving. His humor was sharp and his heart plentiful. He was a wonderful artist, had a deep passion for reading and hated when he couldn't find a sporting event on TV. He will be missed by all that knew him. "There's nowhere you can be that isn't where you're meant to be..." -John Lennon
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019