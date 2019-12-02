|
|
Michael Sanchez Herrera
Santa Paula - On November 28, 2019, Michael Sanchez Herrera won his freedom from life and went to be with his family in Heaven. His wife, Julia Lovio Herrera, waits for him there. His parents, Sabas and Manuela Herrera, also preceded him, along with his three brothers and two of his sisters, his in-laws, and a number of nephews and nieces. He is survived by three sisters: Consuelo (Concha) Garcia, Rachel (John) Trejo and Martha Nava. He was born August 15, 1917, in Tyrone, N.M., and celebrated his 102nd birthday before his passing.
Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War ll. Having been assigned to Company E 334th Engineer Regiment, he participated in numerous campaigns throughout India, the Persian Gulf and Western Europe. He achieved the rank of Corporal and received an Honorable Discharge on November 13, 1945.
When Michael returned to Santa Paula, he joined the local Construction Laborers Union and soon was promoted to Construction Foreman and worked for several of the then-prominent contractors in the area. He traveled throughout the southwest as part of his work responsibilities constructing infrastructure for new and growing cities. His last project before retiring was the construction of the bridges and over passes on the Simi Freeway.
He and Julia celebrated 76 years of marriage on November 15, 2017, three days before Julia's 95th birthday. Michael and Julia had one daughter, Irene. Irene married Jarvis Ruiz in 1962, and they had three daughters: Theresa Ruiz, Alice (Mark) Tulin and Rebecca (Reza) Jenab and one son, John (fiancee Krista Bonney) Ruiz. Michael and Julia were blessed with three great- grandchildren: Diego Jenab, Mina Jenab and Scarlett Ruiz, all of whom Michael proudly doted over.
In accordance with his wishes, services will be brief. Recitation of the Rosary will take place at 9:30 a.m. on, Friday, December 6, 2019, and a Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Paula, Calif. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery, Santa Paula. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to the Memory Care Unit at the Palms at Bonaventure, Ventura, Calif.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019