Michael Stanley Simmons
Santa Barbara - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing away of Michael Stanley Simmons, 85 of Santa Barbara, on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born in Fresno, CA and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1958 with a degree in Engineering. Following his education, he maintained a career in Soil Conservation with the U.S. Federal Government, for over 30 years. During this time, Michael was greatly involved in the growth of the Santa Barbara Zoo. Since retiring in 1993, he sustained his passions for the environment, cherished moments with his family, and admired the 49ers.
Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Janice Simmons, of 63 years. Michael is survived by his four children: Michele Galletly and her husband David, Joyce Simmons-Fuss and her husband Greg, Katherine Bacon and her husband David, and Michael Simmons Jr. Michael will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Bryan, Jason, Robert, Lauren, Daniel, Christy, and Courtney.
He will also be forever remembered by is extended family and dear friends. Through our memories, he lives on as well as the many life lessons he taught us.
Family and friends are invited to his celebration of life memorial service to be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3942 La Colina Rd., Santa Barbara, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 23 to June 25, 2019