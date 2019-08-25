|
|
Michael Taggart Sr.
- - Our loving, curmudgeonly,master storytelling father, Michael Taggart Sr. passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 at his summer home in Michigan, at the age of 88. There was lightning and thunderclaps, gale-force winds, and rain as he left the house for the last time.
Mike was many things. He was an intellectual, attending Princeton University
and Colorado College. He taught English at Ojai Valley School in the early '60s, was a hippie professor in the late '60s and early '70s, and later taught English literature at Ventura College for many years. He was beloved by his many students. He was an irreverent tennis player, winning his first tournament in 1953. In his 60s, he and his partner won the senior national doubles title, with oh-so-many matches in between. He loved everything that moves fast, and was a serious, to put it mildly, collector of cars, boats and motorcycles, and his Ojai garage has been a destination for many vintage car and motorcycle enthusiasts over the decades.
He is survived by his loving children, Rebecca Taggart and Michael Taggart; their spouses, Mikkel Aaland and Lori Taggart; his granddaughters, Miranda and Ana Aaland; and his longtime partner, Hiroko Yoshimoto.
There will be a memorial on Sunday, Sept. 8, starting at 5 p.m., at Court 1 in Libbey Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in his name to the Ojai Valley Tennis Tournament (c/o Ojai Valley Tennis Club).
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4, 2019