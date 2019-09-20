|
Michele Briley of Ojai, who always had a smile and a kind word for friends and everyone she met, passed into heavenly life on Aug. 23. She was 76. Intent on doing her part to make this a better world, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, creative businesswoman and graphic artist and dedicated volunteer for causes in which she passionately believed. Born Mary Michele to Elizabeth and John Reynolds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she attended elementary and high school in that city before moving with her family to California in 1960. She attended USC and Cal State Northridge. She worked part-time in banking as a teller, later as a personnel trainer.Michele met her future husband, Mike Briley, in 1967 and they married the next year. They were blessed with a daughter, Kathleen, in 1972 and a son, Michael Paul, in 1976. Moving from Culver City to Ojai in 1983, the couple has partnered in Briley Communications since 1990, with Michele as graphic designer and Mike as writer. The business specializes in the production of newsletters for a variety of clients. Michele has volunteered in various ways with St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, several years ago on The Bell Tower newsletter and more recently as a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at the parish. Until just recently, Michele was a friendly, welcoming presence at the sign-in tables for Share the Harvest and Open Pantry. Passionately devoted to the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy's open space preservation goals, Michele has been a frequent volunteer at OVLC events and with the organization's mailing party team. Michele is survived by her loving family: husband, Mike; daughter Kathleen (Dan); son Mike; grandchildren Max, Mia and Adeline; sister Jan (Tony); brother John (Sue); and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 185 St. Thomas Drive, Ojai, followed by a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul or to the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 20, 2019