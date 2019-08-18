|
Michelle Godoy-Morales, 53, of Ventura passed away peacefully in Los Angeles after a brave and valiant year-long battle with brain cancer. She was surrounded by her devoted husband and her family. Born on July 6, 1966 in Oxnard to Salvador and Rachel Godoy, she was a lifelong resident of Ventura County, Michelle touched the lives of many people and left a void that can never be filled. All who knew her will miss the love, devotion and, perhaps most of all energy she brought to their lives. A 1984 Hueneme High school graduate, Michelle attended Ventura College, majoring in broadcast journalism. She then transferred to California State University, Northridge, where she was also a sorority sister with the Sigma Kappa, graduating with a degree in media management in 1990. Michelle has always been devoted to community. While living in Oxnard in the early 1990s, she served as the Durley Park neighborhood council president and participated in neighborhood watch patrols. She began her career working in broadcasting at Cumulus Broadcasting KHAY in 1994. In 1999, she began working with El Concilio as an administrative assistant. For the past 17 years, Michelle worked for the City of Ventura in the Department of Recreation and Community Partnerships as a projects coordinator where she oversaw several special events, block parties, and handled film/facility permits. Among the events she coordinated were the 4th of July Street Fair, Holiday Fair and assisting with Music Under the Stars. Michelle brought to these projects her own special touch and devoted countless hours to each event. The events brought residents and city staff together to celebrate the community. In addition, she worked as a cycling fitness instructor, first at DNA Fitness Spinning Studio and then at LA Fitness. In 2010, Michelle met the love of her life Regal Morales while taking golf lessons from him. Romance blossomed and on October 28, 2012 they linked their lives in matrimony. Michelle had a love of sports, especially USC Trojan football. She started playing billiards, enjoyed golf, Frisbee golf and soccer golf. She and her husband had a special passion for the paranormal and took several excursions with friends to hair-raising ghost encounters. When her brother Sal fell ill, eventually passing away of complications of diabetes while awaiting an organ donation, Michelle got involved with Donate Life and served as an ambassador. But it wasn't enough for the purpose-driven Michelle. She helped her husband start Chiliiman Salsa. She also founded her own her pet bandana business, Michie's Pets. Michelle began her battle with cancer in September 2018. She began experiencing severe headaches and after an MRI discovered a tumor, true to form, she faced her illness with ferocity and determination. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Regal Morales, of Ventura; her beloved furbaby, KC; father Salvador Godoy, of Oxnard; sister Rose Godoy of Oxnard; sister-in-law Linda Godoy of Oxnard; sister-in-law Collen Hoffman of Saticoy; nephew Carlo Godoy; niece Natasha Godoy and great-nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her mother, Rachel Godoy; her brother, Sal Godoy; and her beloved cat Shaqui. Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24 at 9:30 a.m. at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard. Michelle's request is for guests to dress in sports attire from either the Raiders, Dodgers, Angels and/or USC Trojans.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 18, 2019