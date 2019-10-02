|
|
Mickayla Matarazzo
Camarillo and McKinleyville - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our beloved daughter, Mickayla Marie Matarazzo, who suffered a pulmonary embolism Aug. 24, 2019.
Mickayla was born March 1, 1996, in Camarillo, California. She graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School in 2014.
She attended Humboldt State University, graduating magna cum laude in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in social work. She was working on her master's degree in social work at the time of her death.
She was an alumna of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, serving as president her senior year and vice president her junior year.
She was living in McKinleyville, California, where she enjoyed hiking and exploring the beautiful beaches and redwood forests. She also enjoyed travel and had the opportunity to travel abroad twice.
Before moving north, Mickayla was an active member of Camarillo United Methodist Church, where she was an avid volunteer and performed with the bell choir for many years. She was in the church's youth group and traveled five times to volunteer with the Sierra Service Project.
Music was a large part of her life from the time she was in fourth grade through college. She played the flute, piccolo and saxophone. She was a member of the ACHS Marching Band and the Humboldt State Marching Lumberjacks.
Mickayla was passionate about working with children and was employed by Humboldt County Child Welfare Services as a social worker.
She touched the lives of everyone she met, from classmates to the children she worked with, and everyone in between.
She is survived by her parents, Ross and Kathleen Matarazzo; the love of her life, Clayton D. Murray; her aunts and uncles; numerous cousins; and many, many friends who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by two sets of grandparents.
A celebration of her life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Camarillo United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund at Camarillo United Methodist Church.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019