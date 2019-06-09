|
Mike T. Hidalgo
Oxnard - Mike T. Hidalgo, 88 of Oxnard, CA passed away on June 1, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving family.
He was born to Guillermo and Petra Hidalgo, on May 8, 1931 in El Rio, CA. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and fought valiantly serving his country in the Korean War 180th Infantry Regiment - 45th Division. He co-founded the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter #56 where he proudly served as Vice Commander.
He met and fell in love with Carmen Sotelo Hidalgo, they married on September 29, 1961 and cherished each other for 45 years before she went to join our Heavenly Father.
Mike began his career as a construction labor while attending Ventura College nightly and ultimately retired as a Home Inspector in 1988 for HMH Construction.
He was a 4th degree member of Oxnard Knights of Columbus Council #750. Mike enjoyed Wednesday night Poker, Monday night football, traveling to Laughlin, watching his Westerns, and enjoyed family gatherings.
Mike is survived by his loving daughter Valerie Lozano, grandson Anthony Lozano, and granddaughter Amber Rose Lozano.
He is preceded in death by his parents Guillermo and Petra Hidalgo, wife Carmen, and numerous brothers and sisters. He also leaves behind brother-in-law Mike Sotelo (Rosie) and many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
Dad,
Your love, kindness, faith, and wisdom will forever live within us. You went above and beyond to always make sure Anthony, Amber, and I were always taken care of. We were beyond blessed to have a father like you. You always told me "You were there when I took my first breath" and I always told you "I would be there when you took your last".
I love you forever,
Valerie
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM followed with the recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM at Garcia Mortuary in Oxnard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00AM at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, 2511 South C Street in Oxnard. Committal & Interment with Military Honors will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
