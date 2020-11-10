Mildred (Criso) EgbertVentura/Santa Maria - Mildred (Criso) Egbert, 90, of Santa Maria, California, passed away peacefully Nov. 3, 2020 in Ventura with family by her side. She was the oldest of six children, born April 24, 1930 to the late John and Annette Criso of Staten Island, New York.Mildred excelled in school and graduated early from St. Peter's Girls High School in Staten Island, NY to attend Notre Dame Women's College, part of St. John's University in New York. She received a B.A. in Liberal Arts and went on to become an English teacher for 4 years before her marriage to Harold R. Egbert. Mildred met Harry at her sister's wedding where he was the best man. They married in 1954 and enjoyed 39 years of marriage raising six children until his death in 1993. She is preceded in death by many beloved Uncles and Aunts as well as her sisters Mary Anne and Anne and her grandson Carl Adam. Mildred relocated to Santa Maria in 1996 to be closer to family and lived a quiet life. She loved her family, her home and her garden. She especially loved Thanksgiving, holidays and gathering with loved ones enjoying great food.Mildred is survived by her brothers Anthony Criso and John Criso of Florida and Robert Criso of New York. Her six children are Judith Fagan (Robert) of Jasper, Georgia, Hal Egbert (Julie)of San Jose, California, Janice Adam (Thomas) of Atascadero, California, Tom Egbert (Cherie) of Ventura, California, Amy Adam (Peter)of Santa Maria, California, and Robert Egbert (Tami) of Thousand Oaks, California. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was very proud of them all.Funeral arrangements are to be handled by Pierce Brothers. Mildred will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private graveside service in the spring. Our Family would like to thank the compassionate people of Hospice and Aegis Living in Ventura for their care of Mildred.