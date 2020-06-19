Minda V. Cortez



Minda V. Cortez, 88, passed away on the evening of May 23, 2020, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, NV after a brief illness.



She was born to the late Federico and Rosa Viduya, Mar 19, 1932, in Paranaque, Philippines. Minda received a BS in Nursing from Manila Central University, Philippines and later volunteered to join in on an adventure in Vietnam - Operation Brotherhood, where she rendered medical services and community development assistance to the Vietnamese refugees in the mid 1950's. Thereafter, she flew to the US to work at a hospital located in Philadelphia, PA.



She married the late Vincent 'Vic' Cortez, a US Navy Serviceman, in 1959 and lived together for over 42 years, in various parts of the US before retiring in Las Vegas. Minda is survived by her daughter, Cindy Cornel, grandchildren Caralea and Cariana, of Thousand Oaks; daughter Denise Cortez-Chavez of Oxnard, grandson and granddaughter-in law Anthony Chavez and Rosemary, great-grandchildren Anthony, Jr of Oxnard, Alexa and husband, Josh, Marissa and Marcus of Albuquerque, NM, grand-daughter Adriana Chavez of Las Vegas; son Richard Cortez of Colton, son and daughter-in-law Robert and Mikelle Cortez; grandchildren Alex, Ryan and Nicholas of MO; daughter Erica Cortez, grandson Stevie of Las Vegas; and brother Federico Viduya, Jr of the Philippines and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Minda was predeceased by her loving husband in 2002.



Minda was an accomplished Operating Room 'OR' Nurse who was well liked by both Doctors and Colleagues and worked at various Hospitals in Ventura County during her career of over 40 years. In her spare time, she loved to play the piano and had the ability to 'play piano by ear' - she could replay a song she just heard or hummed on the piano without having any sheet music.



Minda will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Minda will be laid to rest beside her husband, Vic, in Boulder City, NV on June 25, 2020.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 26 at 3pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Ventura, CA.









