Miriam E. Gunderson
Ventura - Miriam Ellen Gunderson passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born August 14, 1931 in San Fernando, CA. Miriam was married to Robert B. Gunderson for 58 years. Miriam is survived by two sons: Steven and David Gunderson, daughter-in-law Nancy Gunderson, and granddaughter Amy Bernal & Amy's husband Anthony.
Miriam was fifth of six girls, with no brothers. She grew up during depression and her family didn't always have much. She remembered her Dad would go without dinner so the girls would have something to eat.
Miriam was a great student in school. She attended Burbank High School where she was a classmate of Debbie Reynolds. She completed at North Hollywood High School and was salutatorian.
Miriam met Robert (Bob) Gunderson at Church of Christ and they were married for 58 years. Miriam was skilled at knitting & crocheting, working at knit shops in North Hollywood and in Woodland Hills. The family moved to Thousand Oaks, CA in 1965, where Miriam worked at a local knit shop. She then worked at Moorpark College as secretary for 10 years, followed by the Ventura Community College District Office for an additional 10 years, serving as insurance claims administrator. She retired in 1988.
Miriam faithfully cared for her husband Bob throughout his long-term illness, serving as primary caregiver for 20 years. She was loyal through a long and difficult illness.
Her favorite hobbies included hiking with Bob, as well as playing tennis and golf together. They enjoyed going to Ojai for the collegiate tennis and golf tournaments, as well as Los Angeles Riviera golf tournaments. They attended 1988 Olympic competitions including rowing competition at Casitas Lake.
Miriam loved musicals - Sound of Music, anything by Oscar & Hammerstein. She played piano and would duet with her sisters.
Funeral service was held at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks in Westlake Village on July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 1, 2019