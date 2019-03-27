|
Miriam Eileen Laatz (Dierker)
Camarillo, CA
Mrs. Miriam Eileen Laatz (Dierker) passed away March 20, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones at her long-time adopted home of Camarillo after a brief illness. A mature woman of indeterminate age, born August 6, 19- in Sweet Springs, Missouri to Leonard and Agnes Dierker, she served her country as a nurse in World War II and continued to serve those in her community as a registered nurse and organist at Peace Lutheran Church. A world spanning adventurer, she always came home to her beloved Camarillo.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Mayes and her grandson, David Marcovsky. She was preceded in death by her husband Pastor Willard Laatz, her son Bill, and her sisters Eunice and Gloria.
A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 71 Loma Drive in Camarillo on Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Willard and Miriam Laatz Family Scholarship Endowment at Concordia University, Irvine, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 27, 2019