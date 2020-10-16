Mitchell Duane Hedrick
La Pine, OR - Mitchell Duane Hedrick of La Pine, Oregon, passed away on September 28, 2020, in Bend, Oregon. Mitch was born in Eldon, Missouri, to Clarence and Zelma Hedrick on February 27, 1948. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona and spent 55 years in Southern California. Mitch lived in Simi Valley, California for over 30 years, and began the move to La Pine, Oregon, 6 years ago; a town he, Ann and Miles fell in love with, and made their home.
He graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 1966. He was a Vietnam veteran, U.S Army Helicopter Crew Chief, honorably discharged May 1973.
He worked as an aircraft mechanic for Pacific Southwest Airlines and USAirways from 1978 until he retired. He had a passion for hot rods and enjoyed racing, camping, off road motorcycles and classic cars.
Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ruth Ann and brother, Jack. He is survived by his wife Ann, his daughters, Christy, Wendy and son-in-law Scott, his son Miles, his granddaughters, Emily and Alicia, his brothers, Dave and Chris, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the National Blood Clot Alliance www.stoptheclot.org
Funeral services will be held at La Pine Community Cemetery on October 23, 2020 at 11am.