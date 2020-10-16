Mitsue Swanson



Oxnard - Mitsue Swanson, a long time resident of Oxnard, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Granada Hills home on September 10, 2020 at the age of 93 years old.



Mitsue is survived by her sons Yoshikazu, Timothy, and Terry; grandchildren Zena, Brandon, Stephen, and Katrina; and brothers Masami, and Esamu. She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, brother Takami, and grandson Brian.



Mitsue was born in Atami, Japan on July 2, 1927. She came from a long line of fisherman in her family, including her father and 3 brothers. She used to joke about how she would jump off the boat when they drug her out fishing and swim back to shore. She also recalled how fortunate she was because they were always able to put food on the table even when it was scarce in a post-war Japan. Because of this, she was an incredibly humble and generous person. On May 26, 1960 Mitsue married the love of her life Lawrence Swanson, who was in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Japan. They spent the first 6 years of their marriage over seas until they were finally able to settle down in Oxnard.



Mitsue was a devoted housewife and homemaker, but also worked as a housekeeper for a few families in the neighborhood she lived. She loved gardening, cooking, and pampering her dogs at every chance she got. Mitsue had a natural green thumb and never met a bird or animal she didn't try to feed. She was known for her many dishes which included everything from Japanese comfort foods to good old American barbecue. Growing up, her kids can always remember smelling something good cooking and always having a hot pot of rice ready to go. As a mother, grandmother, and aunt she was second to none. She loved her family immensely and gave her all to make them happy. Her kind and generous soul touched everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her and her laughter was contagious. And although her English was sometimes hard to comprehend, the warmth of her spirit always conveyed the pureness of her heart. Mitsue will be truly missed by everyone who loved her so dearly.



A special debt of gratitude goes out to her beloved niece Diana, a retired nurse who diligently stayed by her side throughout her transition, and insured that she remained comfortable and dignified in her final days. Mitsue and her family are forever grateful for the love and attention she provided.



A burial service will be conducted on Friday, October 30, 2020 @ 12PM, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura, CA 93003.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store