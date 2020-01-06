|
Mitsuko M. Patterson
Oxnard - Mitsuko M. Patterson, age 88 passed away on Friday December 27, 2019. Mitsuko was a resident of Oxnard for 65 yrs, born in Japan, January 23, 1931.
She was a housewife and Reverend of Izunome Center in Oxnard, enjoyed flower arrangements and helping others.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 3pm to 7pm, prayer service will be from 6pm to 7pm, at Funeraria del Angel Oxnard.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Funerariadelangeloxnard.com for the Patterson family.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020