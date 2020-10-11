1/1
Mitsuko Tanaka
Mitsuko Tanaka

Camarillo - Mitsuko Tanaka, born on June 13, 1933 in Mie-Ken, Japan and long-time resident of Ventura County, passed away in Camarillo, Calif. on April 27, 2020.

Mitsuko is survived by her husband of 66 years, Yoneo; children John (Sue) Tanaka, Nancy (David) Nishimori, and Andrew (Karen) Tanaka; grandchildren Kerri, Derek, Lauren, Alyssa, Kelli, Tyler, Kayla, Ashley, and Natalie; great-grandchildren Ethan and Jason; and many relatives both in the U.S. and Japan. She will always be a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Due to Covid restrictions, a graveside service to celebrate Mitsuko's life was held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on September 26, 2020.




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
