Mitsuko Tanaka



Camarillo - Mitsuko Tanaka, born on June 13, 1933 in Mie-Ken, Japan and long-time resident of Ventura County, passed away in Camarillo, Calif. on April 27, 2020.



Mitsuko is survived by her husband of 66 years, Yoneo; children John (Sue) Tanaka, Nancy (David) Nishimori, and Andrew (Karen) Tanaka; grandchildren Kerri, Derek, Lauren, Alyssa, Kelli, Tyler, Kayla, Ashley, and Natalie; great-grandchildren Ethan and Jason; and many relatives both in the U.S. and Japan. She will always be a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Due to Covid restrictions, a graveside service to celebrate Mitsuko's life was held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on September 26, 2020.









