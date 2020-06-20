Monica Mary Theriault



Coeur D'Alene - Monica Theriault of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 09, 2020 with her family by her side due to complications of glioblastoma. Monica was born in Dublin, Ireland on February 8, 1939. She moved to Toronto, Canada with her family as a teenager in 1957. It was in Toronto she met and married her husband Theo Theriault in 1959. The couple moved to Southern California in 1960 and raised 3 sons in Oxnard. She moved to Coeur D'Alene in 2015.



Monica was an always actively involved in the local dance scene wherever she lived, first as an Irish dancer in Ireland and later as a country western dancer in the United States.



Monica was proceeded in death by her husband Theo in 1992 and is survived by her three sons and their wives, Greg and Linda, Wayne and Tina, and Paul and Michelle; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Chad, Nicholas, Sean and Ian Theriault; two brothers, Andrew and Paul Larkin; and one sister Gwen Ortiz.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Neurosurgery Center, the Kootenai Idaho Health Center, and Hospice of Northern Idaho for their excellent support. Due to Covid19 restrictions, memorial services to be held in Southern California will be announced on Facebook at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Hospice of Northern Idaho at 2290 W Prairie Ave, Coeur D'Alene, Idaho 83815 .









