Monte F. Gordon
Surprise - Monte F Gorden, age 80, of Surprise Arizona passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 in the company of those he loved most.
He leaves his wife of 55 years, Helena (Hall) Gorden; his sons David Gorden and Darren Gorden; his grandsons Jasen Gorden and his wife, Ashley Gorden, and Dylen Gorden; six great-grandchildren; and many close friends.
Monte was preceded in death by his father and mother Fred D Gorden and Cherokee J Gorden; and his sister, Dona J Haskell.
Monte was born on the Anderson Ranch in the Briggs area of Santa Paula, CA on June 24,1938. Monte graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1956. He retired from Operating Engineers as a crane operator in 1995. Monte was one of the best crane operators in the Santa Barbara Channel. He was always requested for the biggest and most dangerous lifts. In addition to his career as a crane operator he and his wife, Helena, owned the Keynote Lounge in Ventura, CA for over 12 years. In 2001 Monte and Helena retired to Surprise, AZ.
Monte was a devoted and loving husband, father, poppa and great-poppa. He was a provider, a listener, and to his family his care free spirit was a welcomed source of refuge at all times. His witty catch phrases have already spanned the generations. Had YouTube existed in Monte's prime he surely would have been a viral sensation! Some of his most well known escapades include riding his motorcycle through the walk-in theater, performing handstands on his motorcycle down Main Street and walking the white line of a sobriety test on his hands! Ultimately, Monte thanked God for everyday he was granted and lived in a manner that reflected just that He always enjoyed being outside; time on the lake, fishing, hunting, and golf were his happy places.
Monte possessed the gift of friendship. His friends are too numerous to count and he understood just what it took to make a friendship last. Remarkably, Monte was still in touch with buddies from kindergarten! He was very much looking forward to his 63rd high school reunion this month, and we are certain he will be greatly missed by many in attendance.
Monte was a member of the Elks; donations can be made in his name to the Sun City Lodge BPOE#2559 Sun City, AZ 85372-1188.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 4, 2019