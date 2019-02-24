|
|
Morris S. Nelson
Camarillo, CA
Morris S. Nelson passed away February 17, 2019 at his home in Camarillo, California. He was born on the family farm in Cummings North Dakota November 2, 1932 to Ethel and Carl Nelson. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1950. He loved to fly and do dangerous and exciting things which led him to flying lessons at the age of 14. Right after high school he joined the Paratroopers.
He made parachute jumps all over the United States including Alaska. He served in Korea during 1952 and 1953 where he was awarded two Silver Stars, one Bronze Star and a combat Infantry Badge. He obtained the rank of Master Sergeant and later accepted a commission to Lieutenant.
After discharge he became Deputy Sheriff of Trail County North Dakota and Company Commander of the North Dakota National Guard.
He and his family then moved to California where he was employed by the Pasadena Police Department. He served 2 1/2 years as a motor cycle officer and then was assigned to the Detective Bureau. When the Pasadena Police Department decided to go to the use of helicopters, Morris was selected to train as a pilot and flight instructor.
After he retired from the Police Department, he obtained his real estate license and was employed by Beach and Flaten Realtors where he was on of the top salespersons.
He was preceded in death by his 5 year old son Rick, his wife Marilyn, and his sister Carol. He is survived by his brother Ellsworth of Cummings North Dakota, son Mike of Camarillo California, 3 grandchildren Jennifer (Nelson) Willard, Patricia Nelson and Gregory Nelson. He also leaves behind nephews Wayne Nelson from Buxton ND, Lowell Nelson of Grand Forks ND, niece Barbara (Nelson) Volla of Moorhead MN, 10 grand nieces and nephews and 5 great grand nieces and nephews.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019