Muriel "Elizabeth" Hanson
Ventura - Muriel "Elizabeth" Hanson, neè Black, 70, of Ventura, CA, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, July 14, 2019 from complications of a prolonged illness.
Elizabeth was born May 24, 1949 in Edinburgh, Scotland. She emigrated with her parents and four siblings to the United States on May 21, 1960. The family first lived in Goleta, California then moved to Oak View, CA in 1965, in the fall of 1984, she moved to Ventura. Elizabeth graduated from Ventura High School in 1967 and completed the secretarial program at Ventura College in 1970 with additional office management courses in 2000. For many years, Elizabeth attended functions at the Scots Club in Santa Barbara where she could be immersed in her native Scottish culture with food, music and dancing. She often spoke about when she and her siblings would sit on the wall in the back yard watching the 101 freeway being built along with watching movies from the formerly known Fairview Drive-In Movie Theater in Goleta.
For one summer, Elizabeth worked as a maid at a hotel in Yellowstone. In the late 1960's early 1970's, Elizabeth enjoyed working at the USO, helping with functions, dances and cherished the friendships created there. She met her former husband during her time at the USO and their brief marriage brought her only child. Elizabeth worked for 10 years for Western Title from 1970-1980, then worked for Dr Stanley Goodin DDS and Dr. David Satnick DDS as receptionist/office manager from 1980-1990, then worked for BGL in Camarillo from 1990-1999 in accounting and order managing. She then returned to working in the Dental field which she loved, as a receptionist/office manager until December 2009 when she had suffered a debilitating heart attack.
Elizabeth enjoyed helping with the Ventura High School Marching Band Boosters from 1989-1995 at football games, parades, field shows and indoor competitions. She especially loved helping with the Pageantry team that her daughter was a part of and afterwards. Elizabeth's passions included spending time with her family and granddaughters, singing in the choir at church, spending time with her church family in her small group along with helping and/or participating in various church activities. Knitting, cross-stitching (until arthritis made these activities difficult), listening to music, especially The Beatles, (whom she was fortunate enough to see at the Hollywood Bowl), or Scottish bagpipe and drums, worship music, reading, traveling, when she was able to, doing crossword puzzles, going to tea and attending the Seaside Highland Games here in Ventura each October.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Fiona Shaffer, son-in-law, Tony Shaffer; granddaughters, Rhiannon Carpenter and Meghan Shaffer all of Ventura, CA; brother, Russell Black of Ventura, CA; sister, Alison Adams of Citrus Heights, CA; brother, David Black of Lake Isabella, CA; along with 7 nieces and nephews; 11 great nieces and nephews; many cousins back in Scotland; as well as her many beloved friends near and far.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Russell Black and Muriel Elizabeth Aitken (Chisholm) Black, and her brother, Stuart Chisholm Black.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:30 am, at Ventura Jubilee Fellowship, 2226 Goodyear Ave., Ventura, CA 93003.
The family would like to extend their heart felt appreciation and admiration to the Nursing staff and Physicians at Community Memorial Health System, Coastal View Healthcare Center and Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association Hospice for their compassion, love and care of Elizabeth during her final days.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019