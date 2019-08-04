|
Muriel Norton Barth (Née Rouse)
Ventura - September 12, 1941 - July 24, 2019
Our beloved Muriel departed this earth on July 24. She was 77 years young. Earlier this year Muriel was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away peacefully at home in Ventura, California.
Muriel was born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Her job as a map colorist for British Petroleum was the start of a long career in the seismic industry. When her department was transferred to California in the 1960s, Muriel jumped at the opportunity. Several years later she married Henry Norton (deceased) and they moved to Oxnard, California. She attended California Lutheran University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Geology. Muriel's next major career move was as a geologist for McClelland Engineers in Oxnard. At McClelland she was part of a team that collected and interpreted marine geophysical data for numerous clients worldwide. In the early 80s she requested to be part of a shipboard research team that was working in the Bering Sea. She was the first woman to go offshore for the company. (During this period she and Henry were divorced.) Muriel worked offshore for several years and when McClelland was bought by another firm, she was laid off.
Shortly thereafter Muriel teamed with a colleague (Michael Barth) to start Geoquip Corporation, an innovative company that acquired and interpreted high resolution marine seismic data. Muriel managed the field crews for projects in the contiguous United States, Alaska, and South America. After operating in Houston for several years in the 90s, Muriel and Mike returned to their home in California and started a new company, Subsea Systems, Inc. At long last Muriel and Mike married in 2001.
The M&M team partnered with Silicon Valley based Geometrics to develop the first digital high resolution multichannel marine seismic streamer; the two companies have had a long and successful arrangement since. Muriel managed the Subsea office until she retired in 2013.
Muriel loved to travel and participated in local and international geologic field trips to China, South America, Galapagos and New Zealand. She shared her passion for travel with her extended family, trekking through her beloved Canadian Rockies whenever she could find the time. Business took Muriel and Mike all over the United States, as well as to Norway and Turkey. Her office was always a source of inspiration, full of newspaper and magazine clippings about places she hoped to visit and explore.
For 25 years she volunteered at the Coast Geologic Society where she saw the passage of 30 CGS presidents. She served with great care, humility and dedication and was the thread of continuity and comfort at CGS, for which she received numerous awards.
Muriel was an avid golfer, watching and playing, and practiced yoga for over 30 years until just this past May. She appreciated nature and loved walking the Ventura pier seashore and the canyons of the Pacific Coast. Her smile was contagious. You could walk into the room a stranger and before you knew it she would be over to say hi, give a big smile and welcome you as a friend.
She is survived by her husband Mike, her sister Eva Teubert; nieces Liane (Rich) Ralston and Lauren Rouse; nephews Mark (Elaine) Teubert and Gordon (Sheri) Rouse. Two gatherings to celebrate her life will be held in early fall, one in Calgary and the other in Ventura. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Excerpt from her diary written in the Bering Sea, 1982 during rough seas:
I want to make bread,
I want a cat or two,
I want some flowers in my garden,
I want to spend more time alone.
Do I compromise a contented life with a less than contented work life - or do I make the work work for me?
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal.
Love leaves a memory no one can steal. (Anonymous)
We miss you Muriel.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 4, 2019