|
|
Muriel Sydney Carroll Bannatz
On March 1 2020, our dear friend Muriel Bannatz died from complications from long-term illness. During her last six months she suffered through multiple procedures and hospitalizations, which she endured with fortitude, grace, and her wry sense of humor but, it may be said, she NEVER came to like hospital food.
Muriel was born in 1940 in Washington, D.C., the second daughter of Muriel Barnes Carroll and William Sydney Carroll. She attended St. Paul's grade school, Mackin High School, and graduated from Dunbarton College, all in D.C. After college she first worked at The World Bank in D.C., but then decided to switch coasts and moved to California in the mid-sixties. Banking was no longer her thing, so she acquired a teaching credential and went to work teaching French at Cabrillo Junior High in Ventura. Muriel was a very caring teacher, having the students' welfare always forefront. Eventually Cabrillo would change to a middle school and, with French no longer offered, she transitioned to the Learning Center where her devotion to students was even more appreciated.
In the late sixties, Muriel met Dave Bannatz. They dated for a while, talked of marriage, and then he had the nerve to get an overseas assignment in Spain! Undeterred, she followed him there and her stories of what it took to finally get married on Gibraltar is a triumph of love over bureaucracy!
For the reserved person that she was, Muriel was not above stepping out of her "comfort zone", taking Disco lessons in the 70's, hosting murder mystery parties in the 80's, and dressing up as a nun to see the irreverent play Nunsense. She was a smart. clever, classy lady with a wry sense of humor.
Family was very important to her. She loved being "Auntie M" to her great niece Caroline and had a close relationship with her two nephews Sean and Kevin. She helped raise Dave's two sons, Wayne and Scott, especially Scott as a teenager. And she very much enjoyed when her grandson, Carrick, came up to cook her a gourmet meal.
Muriel is survived by her husband Dave (resident of Mom's Place in Camarillo), sister Judy Webster (husband Larry), nephews Sean O'Neil and Kevin O'Neil (wife Anne), grand niece Caroline, stepsons Wayne Bannatz (wife Jai) and Scott Bannatz (wife Ruth), grandson Carrick Bannatz, and many long-time friends who will miss her terribly.
Muriel was a devote Catholic and a memorial mass was said for her on March 4 at Padre Serra Church in Camarillo. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in her memory please consider Padre Serra Pastoral Fund or St. Vincent de Paul, her two favorite charities. Muriel has made her own donation by leaving her body to science.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 4 to May 10, 2020