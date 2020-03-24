|
|
Myra Inez Hensley
On Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 Myra Inez Hensley passed away peacefully in her sleep, just 16 days before her 102nd birthday. She was born on the first day of spring, March 20, 1918, in Harrah, Oklahoma the third child of Robert Lee & Claire Henderson. Her five siblings were Charles, Mildred, Carl, Dorothy, and Robert Elijah all of whom have gone before her, and with whom she can now reunite in heaven. Myra married Jesse Roy Hensley on August 28, 1934. This romance continued for the next 62 years and produced three devoted sons, Roy Eugene, Thomas Paris, and Robert Lee.
Since most of Myra's brothers and sisters had migrated to California as well, family gatherings were common and often. Santa Rosa Valley became the home to most of the "Henderson" clan, whose last names now included Horton, Hensley and Winkler. Eventually, Myra's mother and father also came to live in California making the Santa Rosa Valley home to all.
In the mid 1950's Roy took a job with the Malibu Water Company and the family relocated to Malibu, California, where Roy had his first heart attack at the age 49. This event prevented his continued activities with the water company and so the family moved to Santa Monica, California. Myra then had the opportunity to find work with the U.S. Post Office where she spent the next 22 years until her retirement. Myra and Roy then returned to Ventura County and lived in Port Hueneme.
Roy passed away in 1996, and Myra then relocated to Camarillo, California, and lived next door to her two nieces, Noni and Bobbie. Over the years she became the "Grande Dame" of the clan and was adored by all and was included in most family gatherings. She will be missed by one and all. Myra will be interred in the family vault in Conejo Mountain Memorial Park beside her loving husband and her devoted son Thomas Paris. She will be remembered with great affection for the kindness she shared to one and all. Myra is survived by her two sons, Roy Eugene and Robert Lee, her two grandsons, David and Donald, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is pending at this time. Assisting the family with funeral arrangements is the Perez Family Funeral Home in Camarillo. Tel: (805) 983-3457
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020