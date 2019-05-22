Services
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
Murray, UT
Myrna Lou (Taylor) Banks


Myrna Lou (Taylor) Banks Obituary
Myrna Lou (Taylor) Banks

Thousand Oaks - Myrna Lou (Taylor) Banks, born on June 23, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away of Alzheimer's Disease at age 85 on May 12, 2019 in her home in Thousand Oaks, California. She was an accountant for over 20 years at Proctor & Gamble Paper Products until retiring in 1997. She was the second of nine siblings. Myrna is survived by her son, Mike; daughter, Michelle; and grandson, Jason. She was a member of the LDS Church, and during retirement, volunteered for many years at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. Friends and family can pay their respects at the May 31 at 2pm service at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, Murray, Utah, 84123. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 29, 2019
