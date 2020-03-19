|
|
Nadine Ann Parker (Graeff)
Nadine Ann Parker (Graeff) was born in Glendale California, on June 15, 1940, and passed away March 7, 2020, with her family by her side. Nadine was the eldest daughter of Roy and Margaret Graeff of Valentine, Nebraska. She graduated from San Fernando High School class of 1958. She worked at Sav-on Drug Store in Pacoima before and after her marriage in 1961 to James K. Parker, and they would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in June.
Nadine and Jim moved to Simi Valley in 1963. Nadine took classes at Los Angeles Valley College and Pierce College and taught needlecraft at Simi valley Adult School in the early 1970's. She later worked at a bookkeeper at Savon Drug Store in Simi Valley, followed by Scribner's Electronics for many years until retirement. Nadine loved her family and was very proud of the whole bunch, especially her grandchildren. She loved attending their games and felt very strongly that they were always the best players/athletes on the team! She also enjoyed playing bunco, attending her and Jim's dinner group with their neighbors, watching crime TV, fondue parties, reading, and volunteer work. Nadine's favorite places to travel were to Hawaii, and Laughlin, for a little gambling (slots) with Jim. Nadine had a passion for knitting and crocheting and we will cherish the many beautiful blankets and Christmas stockings she lovingly made. Nadine was very generous, especially with her family and friends; she never missed sending her grandkids money in the mail at holidays, and even helped pay for dance lessons and Girl Scout camp for her sisters when they were in high school.
Nadine was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur (Howie) Graeff, parents, Roy and Margaret Graeff, her husband's parents, James and Judith Parker and husband's brother, Rob Parker.
She leaves behind her husband, Jim Parker, daughter, Lisa and husband Patrick Kelly of Simi Valley, three grandchildren, Meredith, Annalise and Ty Kelly. She also leaves two sisters: Diane Siri and husband Frank Siri of Watsonville California, Elaine Uribe and husband Ric Uribe of Riverside California, and Sister-in-Law Trudy Graeff of Moorpark, California. She is also survived by nieces and nephew, Vanessa Graeff of Santa Barbara California, Nick Uribe of Riverside, California, Laura Uribe of Yucaipa, California, and Lauren Siri and husband Cory Hjelmeir and children Decker and Siena of Reno, Nevada. Also, she leaves two very important companions that were great comfort to her during her illness, Ruby and Shirley, her two favorite cocker spaniels.
Per Nadine's request, there will be no public memorial service. If you would like to make a donation in Nadine's name, please choose a or the , as Nadine was a long-time supporter. Nadine will be missed, but never forgotten by her family, friends, and pets.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020