Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Carmella (Ketch) Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Carmella (Ketch) Cole Obituary
Nancy C. Cole, 97, passed from this life on July 14, 2019, in Palatka, Florida. She was born on June 16, 1922, in Providence, Rhode Island to Georgio and Angelina Corrente.She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth D. Ketch, Jr.; husband, Silas M. Cole; brothers and sister, Nickolas Corrente (Dell), Domenico Corrente (Mollie), Attillo Corrente (Amy), Antinino Corrente (Millie), and Carmella Roemer (Roy).Nancy is survived by her sons, Robert L. Ketch (Nedia), Bruce A. Ketch (Andrea); and daughter, Darlyn S. Bennett (Jackie). She has to cherish her memory, 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:30 am, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to

TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Mayr Funeral Home
Download Now