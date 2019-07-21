|
Nancy C. Cole, 97, passed from this life on July 14, 2019, in Palatka, Florida. She was born on June 16, 1922, in Providence, Rhode Island to Georgio and Angelina Corrente.She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth D. Ketch, Jr.; husband, Silas M. Cole; brothers and sister, Nickolas Corrente (Dell), Domenico Corrente (Mollie), Attillo Corrente (Amy), Antinino Corrente (Millie), and Carmella Roemer (Roy).Nancy is survived by her sons, Robert L. Ketch (Nedia), Bruce A. Ketch (Andrea); and daughter, Darlyn S. Bennett (Jackie). She has to cherish her memory, 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:30 am, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura.
