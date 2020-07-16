1/1
Nancy Eve Lippert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Eve Lippert

Kasson, MN - Nancy Eve Lippert, 58, of Kasson, MN passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Nancy was born in Oxnard, CA to Gerald and Eva (Bradac) Nehring. As a child she sang in the youth choir, played for the Flamingos softball team, and was a cheerleader for the Oxnard Chiefs youth football team where her three brothers played. She took an interest, at a young age, in sewing that would turn into a lifelong passion. After the family made the short move to Somis, California, she graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School where she excelled in track and field, specializing in hurdles and high jump. Nancy then spent two years at nearby Moorpark Junior College before transferring to North Dakota State University (NDSU).

During her time at NDSU, Nancy studied Industrial Engineering. While there, she met Gary Lippert through mutual friends and soon fell in love. They were married in 1986 in Camarillo, CA in a beautiful ceremony.

Nancy and Gary made their home together in southeastern Minnesota. After moving to Kasson, MN and having two children, Nancy had the time return to sewing. She was an active part of the SE Minnesota sewing community with the Happy Sew and Tell Quilters of Kasson, as well as teaching classes and Kelley's Quality Sewing. Nancy's quilts could be seen on display in the store and entered into the County Fair, winning Grand Champion on more than one occasion.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Gary Lippert; children, Nicolette and Zachary Lippert; her parents, Gerald and Eva Nehring; brothers, Martin (Lorie) Nehring, Eric Nehring, and Viktor Nehring; and many niece and nephews.

A private family service was held at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson, MN. Memorial are preferred to Brains Together for a Cure, P.O. Box 8353 Rochester, MN 55903, https://www.brainstogetherforacure.org/.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507) 634-6510.

Blessed be her memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved